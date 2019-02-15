Succinct Summations for the week ending February 15th, 2019

Positives:

1. Markets gain on the week, as Administration cuts a budget deal;

2. Vehicle sales, not really part of the holiday season, contributed strongly to December’s Retail results;

3. Job openings rose 3.1% in December to 7.335M, beating expected 6.900M;

4. CPI remains flat for a third straight month;

5. Consumer sentiment came in at 95.5 for February, beating the expected 93.0;

6. Empire state mfg survey came in at 8.8 for February, above the expected 7.6;