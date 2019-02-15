Succinct Summations for the week ending February 15th, 2019
Positives:
1. Markets gain on the week, as Administration cuts a budget deal;
2. Vehicle sales, not really part of the holiday season, contributed strongly to December’s Retail results;
3. Job openings rose 3.1% in December to 7.335M, beating expected 6.900M;
4. CPI remains flat for a third straight month;
5. Consumer sentiment came in at 95.5 for February, beating the expected 93.0;
6. Empire state mfg survey came in at 8.8 for February, above the expected 7.6;
Negatives:
1. Retail sales disappoint, fell 1.2% m/o/m, missing the expected 0.1% rise.
2. Jobless claims rose 4k w/o/w, from 235k to 239k.
3. Import prices fell 0.5% m/o/m, while export prices also fell 0.6% m/o/m.
4. Home mortgage apps fell 6.0% w/o/w, the fourth weekly decline in a row.
5. Business inventories fell 0.1% m/o/m, down from previous 0.6% rise.
6. Same store sales rose 4.6% w/o/w, down from previous 5.7%.
