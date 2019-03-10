10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• The Bill Gross You Didn’t Know: Taxes, Deficits and Asperger’s (Bloomberg)

• When you click ‘buy now’, this is what happens inside Amazon Australia’s warehouse (ABC News)

• Fintech firms like SoFi and Robinhood offer “free” stock trading. What’s the catch? (Quartz)

• Counter-histories of the Internet (Public Books)

• Life probably exists beyond Earth. So how do we find it? (National Geographic)

Be sure to check out our special edition of Masters in Business Live! interview this weekend with Howard Marks, co-founder and co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Management, which manages over $120 billion dollars. Mark’s new book is Mastering the Market Cycle: Getting the Odds On Your Side.

