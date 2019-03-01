Ferrari F8 Tributo

Ferrari has revealed the replacement for the 488 GTB: the F8 Tributo. The mid-engined 3.9-liter V-8 engine makes 710 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque, with peak horsepower hitting at 8000 rpm. Its the most powerful V8 car ever from the F-car maker.

0-62 mph is in 2.9 seconds; Top speed is 211 mph.

It looks a lot like the 488 it replaces, but it has lots of incremental improvements: 49 more hp and 7 lb-ft more torque; its lighter and more aerodynamic than the car it replaces. 88 pounds lighter, a 10 percent improvement in aerodynamic efficiency, and 15 percent improved downforce. Even the brake cooling intakes helps to improve airflow.



