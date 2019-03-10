10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• What Is the Future of Ecommerce? 10 Insights on the Evolution of an Industry (Shopify)

• Bias busters: Taking the ‘outside view’ (McKinsey) see also A Mirror Onto Ourselves (Your Brain on Stocks)

• The next frontier in real estate technology (Techcrunch)

• Amazon gets an edge with its secret squad of PhD economists (CNN)

• The top 50 players in college basketball in 2018–19 (Sports Illustrated)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Matthew Granade, chief market intelligence officer at Point72 Asset Management, where he directs the firm’s central portfolio and manages Point72 Ventures. Previously, he served as co-head of research for Bridgewater Associates.

