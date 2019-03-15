2020 Tesla Model Y

Last night, Tesla introduced their new SUV, the Model Y. The four Tesla’s models — S, 3, X, and Y — now spell out “S3XY.”

The price for the lowest cost Model Y is $39,000, with a 230 mile range, and that comes out in 2021.

The rest of the line is out in 2020, and they include a long range 300-mile edition ($42,700); an all-wheel-drive dual motor version ($46,700); and a performance version ($55,700). Fully maxed out, it can hit $69,200. (All prices are after rebates).

All of the stats are fairly impressive:

• 280-300 mile Range (EPA est.)

• AWD Dual Motor — Independent motors control torque to front and rear wheels

• 130 mph Top Speed

• 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds (base = 5.9s 0-60 mph)

• 66 cu ft Cargo Space

• Autopilot ($3,000 upgrade) + emergency braking, collision warning, blind-spot monitoring;

• 15 min Recharge to 168 miles at Superchargers

• 7 adult passenger seating with optional third row ($3,000 upgrade)

The standard features that make Tesla owners so fanatical also come on the Model Y: A 15 inch touchscreen display that improves over time; the innovative over-the-air software updates that can improve existing features or introduce new ones.

I also like the full Self-Driving Capability, a $5,000 upgrade that includes Autopilot, Autopark, and my favorite: “Summon” — “your parked car will come find you anywhere in a parking lot.

Source: Tesla

Source: Verge