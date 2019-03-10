10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

• This Is What Peak Car Looks Like (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• The Aldi effect: how one discount supermarket transformed the way Britain shops. When Aldi arrived in Britain, Tesco and Sainsbury’s were sure they had nothing to worry about. Three decades later, they know better. (The Guardian)

• Having fun is a virtue, not a guilty pleasure (Quartz)

• The ‘Hidden Mechanisms’ That Help Those Born Rich to Excel in Elite Jobs (The Atlantic)

• Why Is It So Hard to Find Old National Enquirer Stories? (Slate) see also How The National Enquirer Covered Trump In The ’90s (FiveThirtyEight)

• The United City-States of America, Mapped: An experiment in redividing the country. (Medium)

• The Potency of Republicans’ Hamburger Lie (New Republic)

• Inside the Secret Sting Operations to Expose Celebrity Psychics (New York Times)

• Who’s Billie Eilish? The 17-year-old already has billions of streams and is on the verge of pop superstardom. What have you done with your life? (Fader)

• The Best New Cars at the Geneva Auto Show, the most exciting car show of the year (Bloomberg)