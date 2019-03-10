10 Tuesday AM Reads

• Yardeni: Nearly all of the gains of stock repurchases flow to top executives (Bloomberg)
• Seek Wealth, Not Money or Status (Startup Boy) but see How Hedge Funds Get Rich (Of Dollars And Data)
• It turns out Americans weren’t ready to become a nation of renters. Homeownership is back in. (Washington Post)
• What to Do When You Realize You’ve Made a Mistake (Harvard Business Review) see also 13 Ways We Justify, Rationalize, or Ignore Negative Feedback (Harvard Business Review)
• The Real Horror of the Anti-Vaxxers (New York Times) see also Michael Jackson’s Defenders Are Starting to Sound Like Conspiracy Theorists (Slate)

