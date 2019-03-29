Succinct Summation of Week’s Events for 3.29.19

Succinct Summations for the week ending March 29th, 2019

Positives:

1. Mueller Report did not cause a rift in the space-time continuum;

2. New home sales rose 4.9% in February from 636k to 667k.

3. Exports rose 0.9% while imports fell 2.6% m/o/m bringing trade deficit to -51.1B.

4. Jobless claims fell 5k w/o/w from 216k to 211k beating expected 225k.

5. Same store sales rose 5.3% w/o/w, accelerating from previous 4.9% gain.

6. Home mortgage apps rose 6.0% w/o/w, above previous 0.3% rise.