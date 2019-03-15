Succinct Summations of Week’s Events 3.15.19

Succinct Summations for the week ending March 15th, 2019
Positives:
1. Same store sales rose 4.4% w/o/w, greater than previous 4.2% increase; Retail sales rose 0.2% m/o/m above the expected 0.1% increase.
2.Business inventories rose 0.6% m/o/m, meeting expectations.
3. Job openings rose 1.4% in January from 7.479M to 7.581M
4. New home sales came in at 607k for January, meeting expectations.
5. Construction spending rose 1.3%, above the expected 0.3% increase.
6. Import and export prices both rose 0.6% m/o/m, beating expected 0.2% rise.
7. CPI rose 0.2% m/o/m, meeting expectations.
Negatives:
1. E-commerce retail sales rose 2.0% q/o/q, decelerating from previous 3.1% rise.
2. Durable goods orders rose 0.4% m/o/m, decelerating from previous 1.3% increase.
3. Jobless claims rose 6k w/o/w form 223k to 229k.
4. Industrial production rose 0.1% m/o/m, missing the expected 0.4% increase.
5. Empire state mfg survey came in at 3.7, well below the expected 10.
6. PPI-FD rose 0.2% m/o/m, missing the expected 0.1% increase.
