Succinct Summations of Week’s Events 3.15.19

Succinct Summations for the week ending March 15th, 2019

Positives:

1. Same store sales rose 4.4% w/o/w, greater than previous 4.2% increase; Retail sales rose 0.2% m/o/m above the expected 0.1% increase.

2.Business inventories rose 0.6% m/o/m, meeting expectations.

3. Job openings rose 1.4% in January from 7.479M to 7.581M

4. New home sales came in at 607k for January, meeting expectations.

5. Construction spending rose 1.3%, above the expected 0.3% increase.

6. Import and export prices both rose 0.6% m/o/m, beating expected 0.2% rise.

7. CPI rose 0.2% m/o/m, meeting expectations.