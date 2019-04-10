10 Friday AM Reads

Our end of the week, NFP-free morning train reads:

• What seven years at Airbnb taught me about building a company (Medium)

• With Five-year Returns Higher than 60%, New CIO Discusses Alaska’s Co-Investment Success (CIO)

• IMF: Monopolistic Power Is Growing Around the World (Wall Street Journal) see also Robert A. Caro on the Means and Ends of Power (New York Times)

• What can bees teach us about how the world works? (BBC)

• These fossils may capture the day the dinosaurs died. Here’s what you should know. (National Geographic)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with acclaimed author Michael Lewis, whose best-selling books include Flash Boys, The Big Short, and Moneyball, and a dozen others. His latest project is “Against the Rules,” a new podcast (co-produced by Malcolm Gladwell) about decline of referees in society.

