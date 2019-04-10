10 Monday AM Reads

No April Fool’s here, only the finest morning train reads:

• What It’s Like to Grow Up With More Money Than You’ll Ever Spend (The Cut)

• LYFT-Off? (Scott Galloway) see also Why Are IPOs Oversubscribed? (Wealth of Common Sense)

• Goals and Rewards Redraw the Brain’s Map of the World (Quanta)

• 50 Origin Stories Behind Everything From eBay to the Spork (Wall Street Journal)

• NASA mission finds new planet, most promising stars to support life (CNN)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Joshua B. Miller, an economics professor at the University of Alicante, whose research into behavioral economics, statistics and decision theory helped to prove that the “Hot Hand” in basketball is both real and demonstrable.

