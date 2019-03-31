MIT alumnus James Simons is a mathematician and founder of the highly quantitative investment firm Renaissance Technologies where he served as CEO for over 30 years before becoming board chair.

Simons also serves as chairman of the Simons Foundation, an organization dedicated to advancing the frontiers of research in mathematics and the basic sciences, and is the founder and chairman of Math for America, a nonprofit organization with a mission to significantly improve math education in our nation’s public schools.

His most influential research involved the discovery and application of certain geometric measurements, now called the Chern-Simons Invariants, which have wide use, particularly in theoretical physics. Simons was selected to be the recipient of this fellowship for his remarkable contributions to the quantitative investment field, as well as his work in mathematics and his active support for fundamental scientific research.

Math, Money, and Making a Difference



2018-2019 Award Recipient

Dr. James Simons, SB ’58

Founder and Chairman, Renaissance Technologies

Chairman, Simons Foundation

Founder and Chairman, Math for America



“Math, Money, and Making a Difference”

Part 1: Mathematics

Moderated by:

Tomasz Mrowka, SB ’83

Professor of Mathematics, MIT

Wednesday, February 27, 2019

————————————————————————-

Part 2: Finance

Moderated by:

Andrew Lo

Charles E. and Susan T. Harris Professor, MIT

Wednesday, March 6, 2019

————————————————————————-

Part 3: Philanthropy

Moderated by:

Michael Sipser

Dean, School of Science, MIT

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

————————————————————————