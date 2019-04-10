10 Monday AM Reads

April 15, 2019 8:07am by

My back to work morning train reads:

• Here’s Where Active Management Actually Works (Institutional Investor)
• Hangover Inc.: The Companies Getting You Over Last Night. You drank too much. There’s an I.V. drip waiting. Why suffer? (Bloomberg)
• Why We’ll Never All Be Happy Again (Wealth of Common Sense)
• How Pete Buttigieg stole Beto O’Rourke’s mojo (Washington Post)
• The curious border dividing pizza and Mexican food popularity (Pudding)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview with Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss best known for co-founding HarvardConnection, suing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg for fraud and intellectual property theft. (The case settled for $65 million). Through Winklevoss Capital, they were early investors in various Blockchain start-ups,  as well as bitcoin, which had a market value of a billion dollars.

Continues here

Get the daily reads in your inbox — free!  Sign up here

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Read this next.

Posted Under