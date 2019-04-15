Federal Tax Burden has Shifted Away from Corporations April 15, 2019 6:30am by Barry Ritholtz Astonishing chart showing the decline of corporate tax share of the total Federal revenue from taxes by more than two thirds, from 35.4% to 10.6%, from 1950 to 2015. (original source unknown) Spread the wealth. twitter facebook linkedin Read this next.August 31, 2017 Houston’s ‘Wild West’ GrowthFebruary 13, 2019 Hidden Loophole in Corporate Tax Reform Law, RevealedMarch 22, 2016 An Investor’s Income Tax Checklist Posted Under Really, really bad calls Taxes and Policy Previous Post 10 Sunday Reads Next Post 10 Monday AM Reads