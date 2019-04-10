10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

• States Tempt Recent College Graduates With Student-Loan Payoffs (Wall Street Journal)

• Inside the Quietly Lucrative Business of Donating Human Eggs (Wired)

• Your love of Bed Bath & Beyond coupons could be killing the retailer (Washington Post)

• This Banking Fraud Shows How Shady China’s Economy Remains (Foreign Policy)

• Raw and Red-Hot: Could inflammation be the cause of myriad chronic conditions? (Harvard Magazine) see also The Unseen Crisis of Drug Shortages (Bloomberg)

• Successful People Listen to Audiobooks (The Baffler)

• In grieving Parkland, there’s a fight ripping the community apart. And it has nothing to do with gun control. (Huffington Post)

• Rubio says hackers penetrated Florida elections systems (The Hill)

• We Analyzed 40 Years Of Primary Polls. Even Early On, They’re Fairly Predictive. (FiveThirtyEight)

• Want to Fly Private? Here’s Every Way to Do It (Bloomberg)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Luis Maizel, co-founder and senior managing director at LM Capital Group, which manages over 4 billion dollars. Maizel has been investing in emerging market fixed-income since 1984. Previously, he was vice president of finance for Grupoventas S.A., and a faculty member at Harvard Business School.

Southern Comfort: Americans Still Feel the Lure of the Sun Belt



Source: Bloomberg

