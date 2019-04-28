Most Conservative Counties Are the Ones That Get the Most Government Assistance

What is this about? Is it guilty conscience, or something else?
Source: New York Times
Note: This was the original chart the NYT posted, (They chose to use different axes)
Where Government Is a Dirty Word, but Its Checks Pay the Bills
Source: New York Times
Good explanation of the 2 charts
Interesting. The article contains a different scatter plot (scroll down) with the same variables and scales but different trend line https://t.co/KsvJr7RkBh I scaled them so their sizes and orientations match for comparison pic.twitter.com/tQlO06zNAb
— Alberto Cairo (@AlbertoCairo) April 28, 2019