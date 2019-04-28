Most Conservative Counties Are the Ones That Get the Most Government Assistance

April 28, 2019 6:00am by

What is this about? Is it guilty conscience, or something else?

 


Source: New York Times
 

 

Note: This was the original chart the NYT posted, (They chose to use different axes)

 

Where Government Is a Dirty Word, but Its Checks Pay the Bills

Source: New York Times

 

Good explanation of the 2 charts

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Read this next.

Posted Under