10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• Podcast wars: $100 million startup Luminary launches tomorrow without Reply All or The Daily (The Verge) see also Like most media, podcasting is pivoting to paid; with complications (Digiday)

• Jeremy Grantham Says Investors Should Be ‘Intrigued’ by This Strategy (Institutional Investor)

• Was Leonardo the supreme genius, or just our kind of guy? (The Economist)

• Reagan’s Supply-Side Warriors Blaze a Comeback Under Trump (Politico) but see Why American CEOs are worried about capitalism (Financial Times)

• We are living on “the planet of the chickens,” says this scientist (World Economic Forum)