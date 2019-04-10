10 Tuesday AM Reads

April 23, 2019 7:17am by

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• Podcast wars: $100 million startup Luminary launches tomorrow without Reply All or The Daily (The Verge) see also Like most media, podcasting is pivoting to paid; with complications (Digiday)
• Jeremy Grantham Says Investors Should Be ‘Intrigued’ by This Strategy (Institutional Investor)
• Was Leonardo the supreme genius, or just our kind of guy? (The Economist)
• Reagan’s Supply-Side Warriors Blaze a Comeback Under Trump (Politico) but see Why American CEOs are worried about capitalism (Financial Times)
• We are living on “the planet of the chickens,” says this scientist (World Economic Forum)

What are you reading?

Continues here

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Read this next.

Posted Under