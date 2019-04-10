10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:
• Podcast wars: $100 million startup Luminary launches tomorrow without Reply All or The Daily (The Verge) see also Like most media, podcasting is pivoting to paid; with complications (Digiday)
• Jeremy Grantham Says Investors Should Be ‘Intrigued’ by This Strategy (Institutional Investor)
• Was Leonardo the supreme genius, or just our kind of guy? (The Economist)
• Reagan’s Supply-Side Warriors Blaze a Comeback Under Trump (Politico) but see Why American CEOs are worried about capitalism (Financial Times)
• We are living on “the planet of the chickens,” says this scientist (World Economic Forum)
What are you reading?
