10 Wednesday AM Reads

My midweek morning train reads:

• Congress Is About to Ban the Government From Offering Free Online Tax Filing. Thank TurboTax. (ProPublica)

• The crowd-sourced, social media swarm that is betting Tesla will crash and burn (Los Angeles Times)

• Why finding “meaningful work” is overrated (Fast Company) see also The key to loving your job in the age of burnout (Quartz)

• A Brief History of Porn on the Internet (Wired)

• Skyscrapers are killing up to 1 billion birds a year in US, scientists estimate (The Guardian)