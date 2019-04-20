10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, grab a seat in the sun, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• The Invention of the ‘Salvator Mundi’ Or, How to Turn a $1,000 Art-Auction Pickup Into a $450 Million Masterpiece. (Vulture)

• Wegmans, America’s Favorite Cult Grocer, Tries Its Magic in New York City (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• Broke Millennials Are Flocking to Financial Guru Dave Ramsey. Is His Advice Any Good? (Money)

• The McKinsey Way to Save an Island Why is a bankrupt Puerto Rico spending more than a billion dollars on expert advice? (New York Magazine)

• Viking Saga: The Tale of Tor Hagen And His Voyage From Ousted CEO To Cancer Survivor To Cruise Ship Billionaire (Forbes)

• Mueller report: Eight Trump loyalists who resisted the president to protect themselves (Washington Post)

• 90% of U.S. nuclear power plants aren’t built for climate change (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• Secrecy, Self-Dealing, and Greed at the NRA: The organization’s leadership is focussed on external threats, but the real crisis may be internal (New Yorker)

• Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders visited Wichita, Kansas. They thought this was Trump country, but . . . Is the red state ready to turn blue? (The Guardian) see also Kentucky Republicans Worried Inviting AOC to Meet with Coal Miners Might Backfire (GQ)

• The Legend of Keanu Reeves (GQ)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with William J. Bernstein, a neurologist and co-founder of the investment management firm Efficient Frontier Advisors. Bernstein has written several titles on finance and economic history, including A Splendid Exchange. He was the 2017 winner of the James R. Vertin Award from CFA Institute.

One Profit Puzzle Is Weighing on Stock Investors



Source: Bloomberg

