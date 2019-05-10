10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week, NFP-free morning train reads:
• Do women really make better investors than men? (Financial Times)
• The fight for the bundle is the war for the future of TV. They want to keep selling you TV you don’t watch. It won’t work. (Recode)
• Wonky: A Technical Assessment of the Mueller Report PDF (PDFA)
• France’s fascinating ‘wine treatment’ (BBC)
• How Mapping Shots In The NBA Changed It Forever (fivethirtyeight)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Ivy Zelman, who in 2007 founded Zelman & Associates LLC, the leading research and investment firm dedicated to the housing market and related sectors. She currently serves as chief executive officer and principal. Prior to that, she served at Crédit Suisse First Boston Inc. and Salomon Brothers Inc.
