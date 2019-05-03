1939 BMW 327 Cabriolet

It is Spring, and thoughts of handsome drop tops enter one’s mind.

Consider the BMW 327 — a medium-sized touring coupé produced by the Bavarian firm between 1937 and 1941, (and again after 1945). Relatively rare, 1,396 versions built between 1937 and 1941.

Many of BMW’s future styling cues can be found on the 327: chrome kidney radiator grill, functional side gills for engine airflow, and a nice slippery aerodynamics.

The good looking cabriolet, often found in two-tone paint jobs (most were after market paint; bi-color was rare from the factory) has found some enthusiasm among collectors. Rough versions go for about $100-125k each; fully restored examples can cost twice as much. It has appreciated in price, but not yet run away.

An under-appreciated beauty, this is a weekend cruiser that would like nice in anyone’s garage.

Source: Classic Driver

Previously:

1938 BMW 327/28