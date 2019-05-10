10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:
• So, IPOs Are Disappointing? What Else Is New? (Chief Investment Officer)
• Cheap ETFs Are Hot, But BlackRock’s Premium Funds Pay the Bills (Bloomberg Businessweek)
• Instagram’s New Shopping Feature Works Like a Digital Mall (Wired) see also Instagram Is the New Mall (The Atlantic)
• How Much of the Internet Is Fake? (New York Magazine)
• Howard Stern says he has changed. How much? (New York Times Magazine)
What are you reading?
