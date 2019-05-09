Economic Security & Insecurity

There was a fascinating Gallup survey last month about Americans’ optimism about their personal finances. Go read the whole thing; I’ll wait for you here.

Thats pretty fascinating stuff, right?

Aside from the stuff from the DUH file — Americans with more financial resources (incomes, assets) are more financially secure than those who with less — its one of the more telling sentiment reads.

What’s so intriguing is how people hold various and apparently contradictory beliefs about both the state of the economy and of their own financial security.