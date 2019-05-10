10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• The Race to Replace Larry Fink (Institutional Investor)

• Wealthfront Created a Hedge Fund-Style Product. It’s Down About 5% (Bloomberg)

• To Err Is Human (Morningstar)

• The controversy over WeWork’s $47 billion valuation and impending IPO, explained: A chorus of critics argue the high-flying startup is peddling financial snake oil (Vox)

• Inside the Brutal, Petty War Over Donald Trump’s Wikipedia Page (Slate)

What are you reading?

