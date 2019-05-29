A Geographic Perspective of Financial Distress

There is a fascinating research piece by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank: The Unequal Recovery: Measuring Financial Distress by ZIP Code.”

They used a clever data analysis to delve more deeply into household finances by Zip Code across different time periods, most notably since the Fed begin its current tightening cycle in 2015 – 2018.

The results are that many households, even in higher valuation neighborhoods, are under financial distress. “The national trend is immediately apparent in both maps: While financial distress along our measure improved across most of the country from 2010 to 2015, it deteriorated with similar yearly magnitude from 2015 to 2018.”

More on this later . . .

Source: St Louis Fed

From the St Louis Fed: