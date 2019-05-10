10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• Financial literacy vs. a fiduciary standard: which matters more? (Abnormal Returns)

• Trump’s feud with Huawei and China could lead to the balkanization of tech (MIT Tech Review) see also ARM cuts ties with Huawei, threatening future chip designs (The Verge)

• The real (surprisingly comforting) reason rural America is doomed to decline (Washington Post) see also How the Rural-Urban Divide Became America’s Political Fault Line (The Upshot)

• Streaming’s cancel culture problem (Axios)

• What nature’s ‘useless’ quirks tell us about evolution (WEF)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Thomas Lin, founding editor of Quanta Magazine, an award-winning, editorially independent science and math news site published by the Simons Foundation. Previously, he was a digital editor at The New York Times.

