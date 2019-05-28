Summer Reading List 2019

10 Books for Beach or Poolside This Summer

A guidebook to life for college graduates, another work by two-time Pulitzer winner David McCullough and a meditation on thought and genius.

Bloomberg, May 23, 2019

It’s that time of year! Memorial Day is here, and the season to sit on the beach and enjoy your favorite books is upon us.

Here are my 10 of the most promising titles for beach and pool-side. There are many, many books on my wish list. I asked readers for some suggestions to add to my the increasingly long list. (The complete list of 50+ suggestions is here); all of our prior Summer & Winter reading lists are here).

A few caveats: As always, most of these are new releases, with one or two older titles mixed in. Second, this list is based on my personal interests (they are decidedly not based on publicist pitches). Third, I link each book to Amazon, which lets me track lots of data about each title (including how many of you actually buy the book). It throws off a few dollars, and I donate any revenue your book purchase generates to a literacy program.

Next, even though I have piles of unread books in my library, I never worry about that. I have a fairly high purchased-to-read (P/R) ratio, but I don’t let that bother me; just having them handy means I might read them, and at the very least I have a large reference library. Last, I will actually read them (most of) them. On to the book list!

What books do you want to read this summer? Hit me at my address (britholtz3 at bloomberg dot net) and I might include them in a future column.

~~~

The Algebra of Happiness: Notes on the Pursuit of Success, Love, and Meaning by Scott Galloway



Loonshots: How to Nurture the Crazy Ideas That Win Wars, Cure Diseases, and Transform Industries by Safi Bahcall



The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West by David McCullough



Rockonomics: A Backstage Tour of What the Music Industry Can Teach Us about Economics and Life by Alan B. Krueger



The Wizard and the Prophet: Two Remarkable Scientists and Their Dueling Visions to Shape Tomorrow’s World by Charles C. Mann



The Silk Roads: A New History of the World by Peter Frankopan



Trillion Dollar Coach: The Leadership Playbook of Silicon Valley’s Bill Campbell by Eric Schmidt, Jonathan Rosenberg, and Alan Eagle



Alchemy: The Dark Art and Curious Science of Creating Magic in Brands, Business, and Life by Rory Sutherland



Billion Dollar Whale: The Man Who Fooled Wall Street, Hollywood, and the World by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope



Gödel, Escher, Bach: An Eternal Golden Braid by Douglas R. Hofstadter

