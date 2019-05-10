10 Wednesday AM Reads

• The Rich List (Institutional Investor) but see Rich guys are most likely to have no idea what they’re talking about. (Washington Post)
• Stephen Moore wants people to pay more attention to his economic policies. Challenge accepted. (Washington Post)
• Manchester United, Poor Decision Making and the Problem of Small Sample Sizes (Behavioural Investment)
• All Podcasts Are Shows; Not All Shows Are Podcasts (Daring Fireball)
• When Your Amazon Purchase Explodes: Shoddily made lithium-ion batteries can cause serious injury and even death. How do they keep ending up in consumers’ hands? (The Atlantic) see also A doorbell company owned by Amazon wants to start producing “crime news” and it’ll definitely end well (Nieman Lab)

