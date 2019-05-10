10 Wednesday AM Reads

My midweek morning train reads:

• The Hulu/Disney/Comcast divorce, explained (Vox)
• Kyle Bass’s big nickel bet (Moneyness)
• Importers pay 100 percent of the accounting costs of trade tariffs, which are passed on to the consumer. The economic costs of tariffs are a bit more difficult to unpack (Global Macro Monitor)
• Elon Musk’s Hefty Anti-LIDAR Gamble Undermines Tesla Chances Of Survival (Forbes) see also The World’s Biggest Electric Vehicle Company Looks Nothing Like Tesla (Bloomberg Businessweek)
• The Time I Wore a MAGA Hat to Lunch at Café Gratitude (Los Angeles Magazine)

