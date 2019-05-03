Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 3.3.19

Succinct Summations for the week ending May 3rd, 2019

Positives:

1. Unemployment rate fell from 3.8% to 3.6% in April.

2. Non-farm payrolls came in at 263k m/o/m, above the expected 180k.

3. ADP employment report shows private payrolls coming in at 275k, above expected 180k.

4. Pending home sales rose 3.8% m/o/m, greater than the expected increase of 0.7%.

5. Consumer confidence rose from 124.2 to 129.2 in April, above expected 127.1.

6. Factory orders rose 1.9% m/o/m, above the expected increase of 1.5%

7. PMI manufacturing index finished April at 52.6, slightly above previous 52.4.

Negatives:

1. Home mortgage apps fell by 4.0% for the second straight week.

2. Jobless claims remained unchanged for the week at 230k, below expected 215k.

3. Retail inventories fell 0.3% m/o/m following the previous increase of 0.2%.

4. ISM mfg index fell by 2.5 points m/o/m from 55.3 to 52.8.

5. PMI services index fell 2.3 points m/o/m from 55.3 to 53.0.

6. Same store sales rose 5.5% w/o/w, decelerating from previous 6.0% increase.

7. Construction spending fell 0.9% m/o/m after an expected increase of 0.2%.

