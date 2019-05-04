10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Death Wish coffee, grab a seat on the aisle, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• The Ruthless, Secretive, and Sometimes Seedy World of Hedge Fund Private Investigators (Institutional Investor)

• The making of Amazon Prime, the internet’s most successful and devastating membership program: The subscription service that changed online shopping forever. (Vox)

• The story of London’s tech scene, as told by those who built it (Wired)

• The Most Valuable Company (for Now) Is Having a Nadellaissance: Under Satya Nadella, Microsoft has more subscribers than Netflix, more cloud computing revenue than Google, and a near-trillion-dollar market cap. (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• The productivity pit: how Slack is ruining work. Job software like Teams, Slack, and Workplace were supposed to make us more productive. They haven’t. (Recode)

• How the marvelous Moneymaker sisters save Marvel superheroes: Behind the scenes, stunt doubles Heidi and Renae Moneymaker are out to save the superheroes (ESPN)

• The Race to Develop the Moon: For science, profit, and pride, China, the U.S., and private companies are hunting for resources on the lunar surface. (New Yorker)

• TurboTax and H&R Block Saw Free Tax Filing as a Threat — and Gutted It (ProPublica)

• The Case of the Stolen Ruby Slippers How a big crime in a small town produced a whodunit as gripping and colorful as “The Wizard of Oz” itself. (Washington Post)

• Willie Nelson: The High Life: Sixty-five years after he smoked his first joint, Willie Nelson is America’s most legendary stoner and a walking testament to the power of weed. It may have even saved his life (Rolling Stone)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Ivy Zelman, who in 2007 founded Zelman & Associates LLC, the leading research and investment firm dedicated to the housing market and related sectors. She currently serves as chief executive officer and principal. Prior to that, she served at Crédit Suisse First Boston Inc. and Salomon Brothers Inc.

Many Across the Globe Are Dissatisfied With How Democracy Is Working



Source: Pew Research

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!