Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 5.17.19

Succinct Summations for the week ending May 17th, 2019

Positives:

1. Market mostly recovered from Tariff postering, as US & China avoid full-scale Trade war;

2. Auto tariffs on the EU and Japan were postponed for six months;

3. Housing starts rose 5.7% m/o/m from 1.168M to 1.235M.

4. Jobless claims fell 16k w/o/w from 228k to 212k.

5. E-commerce retail sales rose 3.6% m/o/m, above the previous increase of 2.0%. .

6. Consumer sentiment came in at 102.4 for May, above the expected 97.5.

7. Housing market index rose 3 points in May from 63 to 66

Negatives:

1. Trade deal can kicked down the road; hopes for progress remain muted.

2. Home mortgage apps fell 1.0% w/o/w after previous increase of 4.0%.

3. Retail sales fell 0.2% m/o/m, missing the expected 0.2% increase.

4. Industrial production fell 0.5% m/o/m, down from previous increase of 0.2%.

5. Import and export prices each rose 0.2% m/o/m, missing the expected increases of 0.7% and 0.5% respectively.

6. Same store sales rose 5.4% w/o/w, decelerating from previous increase of 5.9%.

7. Index of leading indicators rose 0.2% m/o/m, below the expected increase of 0.3%.

