Anthony and Dina Isola, investment advisor representatives at Ritholtz Wealth Management, talk with Bloomberg’s Scarlet Fu about how they believe teachers are getting taken advantage of when it comes to 403(b) plans.

Teachers Are Getting Schooled When It Comes to 403(b) Plans



Source: Bloomberg

