10 Friday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• U.S. Economy Celebrates 10 Years of Growth, But No One’s Partying: Gross domestic product has expanded only half as much as it did in the 1991-2001 boom. (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• The Coalition Out to Kill Tech as We Know It (The Atlantic)

• Risky Options May Be Coming to Your 401(k) (New York Times)

• Trump’s tariffs could ruin the American board game industry (Polygon)

• Michelin’s ingenious new tires ensure you’ll never get a flat again (Fast Company) but see The End of Teen America’s Romance With Cars (American Spectator)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Sharon French, President and Chief Executive Officer, Life & Retirement Funds. Previously, she was head of Beta Solutions at OppenheimerFunds, overseeing the strategy, development and implementation of the firm’s smart beta ETF products.

Get the daily reads in your inbox — free! Sign up here