Piëch Automotive Mark Zero

June 7, 2019

Spectacular new all electric from new startup Piëch Automotive, named for Ferdinand Piëch, the grandson of the founder of Porsche. Revealed at the Geneva Motor Show,

The car sports 4-wheel drive, generates 610 hp, and has a range of 310 miles range. Expected price: around 200,000 euros.

It is becoming increasingly obvious that the ICE has gone as far as it can; the replacement technology is here, its only a matter of time before it becomes a collector item…

 

 

 


