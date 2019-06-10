10 Monday AM Reads

My California morning train reads:

• 100 Most Creative People in Business 2019 (Fast Company)

• The Coddling of the American Investor (Irrelevant Investor)

• Just a few of the reasons that Trump’s Mexico tariffs are deeply stupid (Washington Post)

• The Annuity Trap That Teachers Need to Avoid (Barron’s)

• The Growing Inequality Between America’s Superstar Cities, and the Rest (CityLab)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with our returning champion, Professor Scott Galloway of NYU Stern School of Business, discussing his new book, the The Algebra of Happiness: Notes on the Pursuit of Success, Love, and Meaning.

