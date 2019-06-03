US-Mexico Trade is Dominated by the Auto Industry June 3, 2019 6:00am by Barry Ritholtz These charts are quite telling: Source: Torsten Sløk, Ph.D., Deutsche Bank Securities Spread the wealth. twitter facebook linkedin Read this next.December 7, 2016 Putting the Minimum Wage Debate into ContextDecember 17, 2018 Market Turmoil? Blame TrumpDecember 10, 2018 BBRG: Donald Trump Owns This Stock Market Posted Under Macro/Econ Really, really bad calls Previous Post YANSS: The Dunning-Kruger Effect Next Post 10 Monday AM Reads