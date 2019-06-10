10 Monday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• Satoshi Nakamoto Could Be Criminal Mastermind Paul Le Roux (Bitcoin News)

• What is Happening to Streaming’s Superstars? (Rolling Stone)

• New Study Of Old Real Estate Bubbles (1582-1810) Finds Two Surprising Similarities With Modern Bubbles (Real Estate Decoded)

• Some Real News About Fake News: It’s not just making people believe false things—a new study suggests it’s also making them less likely to consume or accept information. (The Atlantic)

• Americans’ views flipped on gay rights. How did minds change so quickly? (Washington Post)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Sharon French, President and Chief Executive Officer, Life & Retirement Funds. Previously, she was head of Beta Solutions at OppenheimerFunds, overseeing the strategy, development and implementation of the firm’s smart beta ETF products.

