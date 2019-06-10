10 Monday AM Reads

Welcome to Summer! Kick it off with our morning train reads:

• Interest Rates Around the World Are Coming Down. What Investors Need to Know. (Barron’s)

• Welcome to the Age of Surveillance Capitalism (Bloomberg)

• The Boomers Ruined Everything: The mistakes of the past are fast creating a crisis for younger Americans. (Atlantic)

• David Sackler Pleads His Case on the Opioid Epidemic (Vanity Fair)

• How ticket fees got so bad, and why they won’t get better (Vox)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Chris Brightman, chief investment officer and partner at Research Affiliates. Brightman has been a member of the Investment Fund for Foundations (TIFF), the Virginia Retirement System, the University of Virginia Investment Management Company, and Strategic Investment Group.

