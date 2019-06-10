10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Tuesday West Coast morning Marine Layer reads:

• Artist, Icon, Billionaire: How Jay-Z Created His $1 Billion Fortune. (Forbes)

• Virgil Abloh’s new Nike store is a peek at the future of retail: The prolific provocateur has opened a Nike store that is part experiential playground and part ode to sustainability. (Fast Company) .

• To Err Is Human (Morningstar) see also Financial Astrology, From Manure to Markets (A Teachable Moment)

• Flying cars are almost here, but they don’t look like cars (Economist) see also Uber’s Path of Destruction (American Affairs)

• ‘The industry’s at risk’: the high price of cheap coffees (Sydney Morning Herald)