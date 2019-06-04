Galloway Unleashed!

Right before we recorded our MIB interview at Bloomberg last week, I had Rapmaster G swing by the compound for some unfettered thoughts on writing, teaching, philosophy and life.

Galloway always say what he thinks, does not mince words, is a no-bullshit kind of guy. It is a pleasure to hear someone who can discuss something that they have given lots of deep thought for many years, has done the research and heavy lifting, expressing their ideas with intelligence and eloquence.

This will be the smartest 20 minutes of anything you watch today:

The Algebra of Happiness: Notes on the Pursuit of Success, Love, and Meaning by Scott Galloway

