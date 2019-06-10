10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• How a janitor at Frito-Lay invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos (The Hustle)

• Hey, middle class, the housing crisis is coming for you next (Curbed) see also Dude, my house is worth more now, right? Because of that one thing. (Sacramento Appraisal Blog)

• Want to save more in your 401(k) retirement plan? Ditch these stock market myths (USA Today)

• The Empirical Revolutionary: Alan Krueger (1960-2019) (Real Clear)

• Once-Thriving Farm Community Subsumed by Rising Waters (Colossal)