Trade War: Interactive Graphic

The Trade War Is Exposing What Little U.S. Tech China Still Needs
Very cool interactive graphic showing a variety of key technology components, the companies that use them, and what products and services they are needed for.

The rising trade war tensions test a complex relationship, where “frenemies” U.S. and China are tightly intertwined through global supply chains and software.

Bloomberg asks the ultimate trade war questions: Which country has the most to lose? Who needs the other nation more?

 

