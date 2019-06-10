10 Weekend Reads

Welcome to June and the weekend! Pour yourself a mug of Kicking Horse Coffee coffee, grab a seat by the pool, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• Uber’s Path of Destruction (American Affairs)

• Private Equity Drove Two Canadians Crazy. At BlackRock, They’re Trying to Fix It. (Institutional Investor)

• Investing in the Podcast Ecosystem in 2019. (A16Z)

• Five Lessons from History (Collaborative Fund)

• Like Climate Change and College Debt, the California Housing Crisis Is Generational Warfare (Slate)

• How Football Leaks Is Exposing Corruption in European Soccer: While Rui Pinto sits in jail, his revelations are bringing down the sport’s most famous teams and players. (New Yorker)

• All-American Despair: For the past two decades, a suicide epidemic fueled by guns, poverty and isolation has swept across the West. Middle-aged men dying in record numbers (Rolling Stone)

• The Most Senseless Environmental Crime of the 20th Century: Fifty years ago, 180,000 whales disappeared from the oceans without a trace (Pacific Standard)

• How the Body’s Trillions of Clocks Keep Time (Quanta)

• Rise above it or drown: How elite NBA athletes handle pressure (ESPN)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with our returning champion, Professor Scott Galloway of NYU Stern School of Business, discussing his new book, the The Algebra of Happiness: Notes on the Pursuit of Success, Love, and Meaning.

These are the most powerful cities in the world



Source: World Economic Forum

