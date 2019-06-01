MIB: Scott Galloway on the Algebra of Happiness

This week we speak with NYU Stern professor Scott Galloway, discussing his new book, The Algebra of Happiness: Notes on the Pursuit of Success, Love, and Meaning. Our prior interviews with the professor can be heard here: November 21, 2015, March 4, 2017 and October 28, 2017.

Galloway has spent the past 15 years teaching students at the Stern School of Business. For the last class of his course each semester, he would give his students a “how to” live your life so you do not have regrets: That money matters, but only up to a point; work may be hard but the more you apply yourself, the better you be at your job, and we tend to like what we are good at. The relationships you have — especially with your life partner — is one of the most significant determiner of your future happiness. And much more.

He explains why it is so important for young people to get credentialed and then get themselves to a city, where the concentration of intellectual capital gives them lots of options and networking opportunities. Higher education, in Galloway’s words, are the greatest ever lubricant for upward mobility.

We also discuss the costs structure issues of Uber — great business model, but wildly overpriced; why WeWorks is the next great IPO debacle, and why Lyft may get crushed by a lack of a network effect.

His favorite books are here;

Scott Galloway’s books

The Algebra of Happiness: Notes on the Pursuit of Success, Love, and Meaning by Scott Galloway



The Four: The Hidden DNA of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google by Scott Galloway



“What book that changed the course of your life?”

The Winds of War by Herman Wouk

