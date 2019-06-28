An Embarrassment of Podcast Riches

Podcasts are having a huge moment right now. Everybody seems to be either launching, hosting or appearing on one.

We have been in the space for at least 5 years, as either guests or own pods (MIB, Animal Spirits). It is obvious this is a huge new digital media, along with streaming, live gaming, and so many other things vying for your limited attention.

I have gone a little podcast wild lately — listening, recording, guesting, and more. Here is the run of whatI am listening to right now (click image for podcast):

 

Ben on with Roben Farzad

 

Josh on with Christine Benz + Jeffrey Ptak

 

Patrick O’Shaugnessy interviews Jesse Livemore

 

Penn Jillette on with Lewis Howes

 

Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway on Chewy, FB and Slack

 

Michael Barbaro + Alexander Burns on the Debates

 

These are godsends for travelers and commuters. Download them and enjoy!

 

