10 Friday AM Reads

My end of the quarter morning train reads:
• The wild world of crypto derivatives (New Money Review)
• That Big Rig You’re Passing Might Be Full of Bees (Jalopnik)
• No, Streaming Is Not Saving Us. Revenues still down by Half. (Trichordist)
• What’s So Funny? The Science of Why We Laugh (Scientific American)
• Megan Rapinoe isn’t here to make you comfortable (Washington Post)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Andrew Ang, director of BlackRock’s $210 billion dollar factor strategies group. The former Professor of Finance at Columbia Business School is the author of Asset Management: A Systematic Approach to Factor Investing.
Get the daily reads in your inbox — free! Sign up here