Bethany McLean on Making a Killing

Legendary financial journalist and author Bethany McLean launches her new podcast, Making a Killing, and she’ll be interviewing writers who’ve done outstanding pieces covering the markets, technology companies, scandals, trades and all the rest of the topics she’s covered for such outlets as Fortune and Vanity Fair.

Bethany stopped by the Compound this week to talk with Barry Ritholtz about her career in financial journalism and her brand new project.

Bethany McLean Has Something To Say, and You Should Listen



The first episode of Making a Killing is free on Luminary – a chat with Seth Godin on living in Amazon’s world. Check it out here: