1972 Ferrari 246 Dino GT

The gorgeous mid-engined, two-seat Dino was introduced in 1967 as the 206GT. The Dino’s beautiful body was designed by Pininfarina and produced by Scaglietti.

The early versions featured an all aluminum bodywork and aluminum engine block. Once they began producing the car in volume, the bodies were made in steel and the engine block was cast in iron. 246 Dino GT weighed 2,380

The late 1971 edition “E” series cars had a mid-engined 2.4-liter 6 cylinder (2419cc) with 3 Weber Carbs; the engine made 195hp; 3,883 cars were built. The top speed was 146 mph; a 0 – 50 mph acceleration time of 5.5 seconds just beat out a same era Porsche 911.

Ferrari Dino 246 GT’s $14,500 MSRP was comparable in price to the Porsche 911. Today, nice Dinos run from $250-400k.



Source: Classic Driver