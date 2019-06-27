Guest Suggestions for Masters in Business?

Next month, we come up on our 5 year anniversary for MIB. I’ll jot down some thoughts about that then, but for now, I have a few questions for listeners:

Should the show stay as focused on business and (especially) finance? Who should we get as guests for our second 5 years? Who outside of my usual comfort zone would make a good guest?

What new guests would you like to see come on MIB? What prior guests would you like to see return?

I could think up more questions, but really the big one is, who else would you like to see on the show?

Hit me up @Ritholtz with the hashtag #MIB

PS: First broadcast was July 12 2014 — can you guess who was the first extra special guest ?

Answer is here